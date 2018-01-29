PM inaugurates free trade zone & Gwadar expo

Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi today inaugurated free trade zone and Gwadar expo in Gwadar today.

Addressing the ceremony, the Prime Minister said this inauguration is realization of the vision given by Chinese President Xi Jinping and former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif for developing linkages in the region.

He said that CPEC will prove to be a game changer not only for Pakistan but the entire region that will bring prosperity in the lives of the peoples.

Highlighting the projects being executed under the CPEC, Shahid Khaqan Abbasi said these include road infrastructure including motorways and development of Gwadar port which will connect the port with Khunjerab and other countries including Central Asian States.

He said the project also envisages modernization of Pakistan Railways and the establishment of power plants.

The Prime Minister said that the special economic zones will generate employment opportunities and enhance the country’s exports.

Appreciating the Belt and Road initiative of President Xi, Shahid Khaqan Abbasi said this is the most important initiative of our generations that is mending the fractures and creating linkages for tomorrow.

About the development of Balochistan, the Prime Minister assured that the federal government will fully support the provincial government in its endeavors to the development of the province.

He said the provincial government should evolve a strategy for development of the coastal line and make Gwadar a model modern city for the world.

The Prime Minster said an equalization Package for Baluchistan will ensure the provision of equal facilities in all districts of the province to achieve the target of sustainable development goals.

Addressing the ceremony, Minister for Planning and Development Ahsan Iqbal said that China Pakistan Economic Corridor project has transformed Pakistan-China relations into a strong strategic economic partnership.

He said that Gwadar will become a hub of trade in the region.

Earlier, speaking on the occasion, Chinese Ambassador to Pakistan, Yao Jing said that his country will continue to support Pakistan for further progress and prosperity.

He said the Chinese companies are being encouraged to invest in Pakistan and with the cooperation of both the countries, projects in Gwadar will contribute in the prosperity of the region.