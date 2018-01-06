PM dispels rumours about any kind of NRO

—File Photo

Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi says dispelled the rumours about any kind of National Reconciliation Ordinance and said there would be no such deal as the PML-N is not in favour of such a deal.

In an interview with a private TV channel, he said the government is trying its best to deliver and come up to expectations of the people while a lot of development projects in energy sector and infrastructure have been completed.

The Prime Minister said that the tax net will be increased in the country by enhancing tax base and reducing tax rate.

He said that the Federal Government is paying due attention to the water shortage issue in the country, particularly in Balochistan.

The Prime Minister said that Pakistan has fought the war against terrorism not only for itself but also for the entire world.

He said we have given a lot of sacrifices in the war against terrorism and many of the countries have supported Pakistan in this regard.

Khaqan Abbasi said attacks inside Pakistan are being perpetrated from the Afghan soil and we want a peaceful and stable Afghanistan.

The Prime Minister said now the world should come forward to bring stability to the war-torn country.