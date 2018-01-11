PM, COAS visit SSG Headquarter Cherat

PESHAWAR: Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi and Army Chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa visited Special Services Group Headquarters in Cherat on Thursday.

Upon arrival, the Prime Minister laid floral wreath at the Yadgar-e-Shuhada.

He was briefed about SSG organization, capabilities and performance.

Addressing the officers and jawans of SSG, Shahid Khaqan Abbasi wholeheartedly appreciated the performance of the elite force and its contributions against terrorism.

He paid rich tribute to the martyrs of Special Services Group and the armed forces whose sacrifices have restored peace in Pakistan.

On the occasion, the Special Services Group demonstrated skills and operational capabilities.

The Prime Minister also fired few of the weapons used by SSG.

Defence Minister Khurram Dastgir, Commander Peshawar Corps and other senior Army officers also accompanied the Prime Minister and Army Chief during the visit.