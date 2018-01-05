PM chairs ECC meeting of cabinet

—File Photo

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi chaired a meeting of Economic Coordination Committee of the Cabinet in Islamabad today (Friday).

The meeting approved financing plan for 1.2 Billion Cubic Feet per Day capacity RLNG-III pipeline project (Karachi to Lahore) to be undertaken by SSGCL and SNGPL.

The ECC directed Petroleum Division to also examine the possibility of Public-Private Partnership for the project.

It also granted approval for issuance of Sovereign Guarantee for 39,000 million rupees for construction of two 660 megawatt coal power projects at Jamshoro.

The ECC also approved a proposal for withdrawal of sales tax and customs duty on imported cotton.