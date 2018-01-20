PM Abbasi inaugurates Faisalabad airport expansion project

FAISALABAD: Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi Saturday said the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz was the only political party that never made hollow claims, rather proved its worth by delivering in public welfare and development sectors.

“This is the quality of this government. This is the vision of Nawaz Sharif that during the last five years, the government has executed development projects which could not be done during last 65 years. Around 1,800 kilometers long motorways have either been completed or are in final phase,” the prime minister said addressing the inauguration ceremony of the expansion of Faisalabad International Airport.

Adviser to Prime Minister on Aviation Sardar Mehtab Ahmed, Minister for Health Saira Afzal Tarar, Minister of State for Finance Rana Muhammad Afzal and State Minister for Textiles, Haji Akram Ansari were also present on the occasion.

Costing Rs 1.5 billion, the project has been completed by the Civil Aviation Authority (CAA), expanding the covered area of the airport from 36,000 square feet to 73,000 square feet.

Now, the handling capacity of domestic passengers has increased to 200 local and 400 international passengers. Twelve new facilitation counters have been established for international and four for the domestic travellers.

The prime minister said airports were being completed in every province. Ports have been expanded, besides gas, power and railway projects are being carried out, he added.

He said the government has delivered in every sector of the national economy and there was an unending list of development project.

Prime Minister Abbasi said as the government came into power, there was a very small airport in a mega industrial and Pakistan’s third largest city of Faisalabad but the CAA has established the modern airport within stipulated time and using the minimum budget. The number of flights in the airport had increased to 118 a week, he added.

“This is just a beginning. Aviation is the backbone of every modern economy. Particularly, the exporting economies cannot grow without aviation,” he said.

He assessed that the number of flights would increase to hundreds within weeks so the CAA should start planning its further expansion.

The prime minister also assured government’s support to the industrial community of Faisalabad that had showed its willingness to establish an airport just like Sialkot.

He said besides being a commercially viable venture, it would also be a great facility for the people.

He assured the gathering that the link road towards motorway would be completed soon that had been committed by former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif.

He hoped that the CAA would continue its leadership in the aviation sector by opting modern and international standards.