Pakistan’s quest for peace must not be mistaken as sign of weakness: Ahsan

ISLAMABAD: Interior Minister Ahsan Iqbal says Pakistan is peaceful country and we believe in cordial relations with our neighbouring countries.

Addressing the passing out ceremony of Counter Terrorism Force in Islamabad on Tuesday, he said our quest for peace must not be mistaken as a sign of weakness.

He said we will not allow anyone to use our soil for terrorism and same we expect from others.

Ahsan Iqbal said the United States should avoid leveling baseless allegations against Pakistan and join Islamabad for respectful repatriation of Afghan refugees.

He said peace in the region is possible through cooperation therefore we have to work together to achieve the desired goals.

The Interior Minister said our valiant armed forces, police, intelligence agencies and people have rendered countless sacrifices in fight against terrorism and now the menace has been dismantled.

Ahsan Iqbal said our martyrs are our heroes as they have a crucial role in restoration of peace in the country.

He said that conspiracies are being hatched at our frontiers and we are ready to thwart these conspiracies.

He said Pakistan is entering in a new phase of development and prosperity due to prudent policies of the government. He said, today, the country provides conducive environment for investment due to improved security situation.

The Minister said, due to efforts of the incumbent government, ten thousand megawatt of electricity has been generated and it is an extraordinary achievement.

Ahsan Iqbal said the backbone of terrorists has been broken and now they are on run.—Radio Pakistan