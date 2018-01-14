Pakistan’s credible nuclear deterrence against any threat from India

RAWALPINDI: Director General Inter-Services Public Relations Major General Asif Ghafoor while responding to the Indian army chief’s statement about Pakistan says such statements are unbecoming from a person of a responsible stature.

Talking to PTV, he said we believe COAS is a very responsible appointment and four-star General is a rank with age-long experience and maturity.

DG ISPR said that we have a credible nuclear capability exclusively meant for threat from east but we believe it’s a weapon of deterrence not a choice.

He said we are a professional army, responsible nuclear state and resilient nation and they must not remain in illusion.