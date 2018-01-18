Pakistani pacer Hasan voted as the ICC emerging cricketer of the year

LAHORE: Medium pacer, Hasan Ali capped a memorable year by becoming the first Pakistan player to be voted as the ICC Emerging Cricketer of the Year.

The 23-year-old had won the Player of the ICC Champions Trophy 2017 award and finished the year as number-one ranked ODI bowler after having started the year in 75th position, said the information made available here on Thursday by the ICC.

In the voting period, Hasan Ali took 48 wickets in 21 ODIs and 16 wickets in 11 T20Is.

An excited Hasan Ali said: “It has been memorable past 16 months for me as a young player and Pakistan as a team. And to be recognised by the game’s governing body as its emerging cricketer, is something that means a lot to me and the Pakistan cricket family. This acknowledgment will not only inspire me to do even better in the coming seasons but will also convince the next generation of cricketers that hard work and good performances can never go unnoticed”.

“I would like to thank all my peers for their support, especially each and every member of the Pakistan cricket team as we showed the world what we are capable of. This award is for all those who believed and backed us in the journey, and look forward to their continued patronage as the next 18 months will be more challenging with the World Cup in 2019.”

India captain and run-machine Virat Kohli has won the prestigious Sir Garfield Sobers Trophy for the ICC Cricketer of the Year 2017 as the International Cricket Council today announced the men’s individual award winners of 2017.

Kohli also took the ICC ODI Cricketer of the Year award, while Australia captain Steve Smith was declared as the ICC Test Cricketer of the Year.

Afghanistan’s wrist-spinner Rashid Khan was adjudged ICC Associate Cricketer of the Year, while India’s Yuzvendra Chahal claimed the ICC T20I Performance of the Year for his six for 25 against England in Bengaluru on 1 February 2017.

The voting period ran from 21 September 2016 to 31 December 2017, and the winners were selected by a voting academy that comprised respected members of the media, commentators and former players from the 12 Test playing countries.

In the race for ICC ODI Cricketer of the Year, Kohli beat the challenge of Pakistan’s Hasan Ali and India team-mate Rohit Sharma, who finished second and third, respectively.

A delighted Kohli said: “It means a lot to me to win the Sir Garfield Sobers Trophy for ICC Cricketer of the Year and ICC ODI Cricketer of the Year. I won the ICC ODI Cricketer of the Year back in 2012 but this is the first time I have won the Sir Garfield Sobers Trophy. It is a huge honour for me as it is probably the biggest award we have in world cricket. Two Indians winning it back to back makes it more special. I also want to congratulate all the other winners”.

ICC Chief Executive David Richardson said: “On behalf of the ICC, I want to congratulate Virat Kohli for winning the Sir Garfield Sobers Trophy. It is the most prestigious individual award in cricket, named after one of the most iconic cricketers and recognises a player for outstanding performances across all formats over a period of time. Only the best of the best have won this award and Virat certainly deserves to be in that select group of cricketers.”

“Many congratulations to Steve Smith on his award as the ICC Test Cricketer of the Year. Like Virat, Steve has been exceptional this year, demonstrating the qualities of a truly great Test batsman. Both players are wonderful adverts for the game of cricket and I look forward to their continuing good form into 2018.

“Mentions must also go to our Emerging Cricketer of the Year, Hasan Ali, and our Associate Cricketer of the Year, Rashid Khan, both of whom are exciting to watch and who richly deserve this recognition.”—APP