Pakistan, US should work together for achieving objectives in Afghanistan: US defence experts

-File Photo

A US online magazine, The Hill has criticised President Donald Trump’s Afghan policy saying his decision to send more troops to Afghanistan will not change the situation in war-torn country.

Quoting defence experts, the report said by working together, Pakistan and the United States can achieve their common objectives of defeating terrorism and stabilizing Afghanistan.

It said Pakistan has made significant gains in the past years and series of military operations along the border with Afghanistan has forced terrorists to flee the country and take refuge in Afghanistan.

Stephen Miles, director of Win Without War, told the magazine that it is “completely impossible” to think that 15,000 American troops would change the situation when a force of 100,000 under previous presidents failed to achieve the goal.