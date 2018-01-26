Pakistan urges UN to implement resolutions on Kashmir, Palestine

Pakistan has urged the UN Security Council to fulfil its responsibilities with respect to implementation of its resolutions on Kashmir, Palestine and other long-standing disputes, to usher in peace and security in the conflict-ridden world.

Speaking in a Security Council debate on the situation in the Middle East, Pakistan’s permanent representative to the UN, Maleeha Lodhi warned that if the world body fails in this regard, people around the world would completely lose their faith in it.

She said the legal status of Jerusalem is unambiguous and several Security Council and General Assembly resolutions have affirmed that all legislative and administrative measures taken by Israel to alter the character and status of the city are “null and void”.

She said any action to the contrary was also a blatant attempt to legitimize Israel’s illegal occupation of East Jerusalem.