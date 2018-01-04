Pakistan urges India to stop atrocities in Occupied Kashmir: FO

—File Photo

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan has urged India to stop atrocities in Occupied Kashmir instead of playing political theatrics aimed at distorting Pakistan’s humanitarian gestures.

This was stated by Foreign Office Spokesperson Dr Muhammad Faisal during the weekly news briefing in Islamabad on Thursday.

The spokesperson said Jammu Kashmir Liberation Front Chairman Yasin Malik`s letter to Indian External Affairs Minister bears witness to the Indian gimmickry and the situation of human rights in Indian jails.

Later responding to questions by newsmen, the Foreign Office Spokesperson said Pakistan is clear and not confused like India which has put travel restraints on sportsmen and general public visiting for religious purposes.

He said Pakistan believes dialogue is the ultimate mode of resolving disputes.

To another question regarding India`s arms build-up, the Spokesperson said Pakistan has always maintained that Anti Ballistic Missile systems entail instability in the region and provoke armed race.

He said Pakistan is desirous of peaceful neighbourhood in which countries utilize their resources for the betterment of the common man instead of squandering the m in futile arms race.

He said Pakistan is fully committed to and has proposed to India some restraint measures to promote strategic stability.

To another question, Dr Faisal said neither any proposal was received nor was under consideration regarding a Chinese military base in Gwadar.

He said this is just fallacious propaganda against China Pakistan Economic Corridor and the development of Pakistan.

To a question about US President Donald Trump`s Pakistan policy, the Spokesperson said the matter is with the highest forum that is Cabinet`s National Security Committee.

To a question about Afghan refugees, Dr Faisal said Pakistan has extended unprecedented support to the Afghan refugees.

He said trade between Afghanistan and Pakistan has witnessed phenomenal increase last year with Pakistan’s export to that country increasing by nine percent.

He said we are also engaged with Afghanistan for early convening of Afghanistan-Pakistan Transit Trade Cooperation Authority.

To a question about tension in Korean peninsula, the Spokesperson said Pakistan shares concerns with international community and maintains that all concerned parties fulfill their obligations and follow policy of peace and reconciliation.

He said we encourage the relevant parties to resume meaningful dialogue.

To a question regarding tensions in Iran, Dr Muhammad Faisal said that is Iran`s internal matter and we are confident that Government of Iran will handle it adequately.