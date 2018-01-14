Pakistan to reply India as it wants: FO

ISLAMABAD: Foreign Office Spokesperson Dr Muhammad Faisal has said that India is using all kinds of coercive means to suppress freedom struggle of Kashmiris.

He said this during an interview with Radio Pakistan’s News and Current Affairs, while responding to Indian Army Chief’s threatening statements.

The spokesperson said Indian atrocities have taken a new extreme after the martyrdom of Burhan Wani and blinding innocent civilians through pellet guns in the occupied Kashmir.

He said that the international community has also taken notice of these barbaric acts. He said that India will never be able to suppress the indigenous freedoms struggle of the people of Kashmir.