Pakistan summons Indian diplomat to lodge protest over ceasefire violations

ISLAMABAD: Foreign Office summoned the Indian Deputy High Commissioner J.P. Singh at Foreign Office Islamabad on Sunday and lodged strong protest over the unprovoked ceasefire violations by the Indian forces along the Line of Control and Working Boundary.

Director General, South Asia and SAARC, Dr. Faisal urged the Indian side to respect the 2003 ceasefire arrangement and investigate the repeated incidents of ceasefire violations.

During the latest violation by Indian occupation forces eighteen Indian posts resorted to unprovoked firing with mortars and heavy weapons in the Nakyal sector at the Line of Control, as a result of which two innocent civilians embraced shahadat and three others injured.

The Director General said the Indian side should permit United Nations Military Observer Group in India and Pakistan to play its mandated role as per the UN Security Council resolutions.