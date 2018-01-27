Pakistan strongly condemns deadly terrorist attack in Kabul

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Saturday strongly condemned the deadly terrorist attack in Kabul in which dozens precious human lives were lost and a number of innocent were injured.

“We express deep grief and sorrow at the loss of precious lives in this dreadful terrorist attack and convey our deepest condolence and sympathies with the bereaved families who have lost their loved ones and also pray for the speedy recovery of the injured,” said the statement issued from Foreign Office.

The government and the people of Pakistan conveyed solidarity and support with the government and people of Afghanistan at this brutal terrorist attack, said the statement.

Pakistan also reiterates its strong condemnation of terrorism in all its forms and manifestations.

No cause or ends justify acts of terrorism against innocent people. We emphasize the need for concerted efforts and effective cooperation among the states to eradicate the scourge of terrorism, the message said.