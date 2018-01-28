Pakistan reaffirms to continue contributing towards global peace

RAWALPINDI: Pakistan has reaffirmed to continue contributing towards global peace and stability.

According to ISPR, Pakistan is a permanent contributor to global peace under the UN flag and over 6000 Pakistani officers and men are performing their duties as part of peace keeping assignments.

The commitment was expressed as another Pakistani peacekeeper soldier gave his life as part of UN Peacekeeping force in Democratic Republic of Congo when their convoy was ambushed by armed rebels near Lulimba.

During exchange of fire, Naik Naeem Raza embraced shahadat while sepoy Bilal got injured.

Pakistani peacekeepers effectively responded to fail the armed rebels.