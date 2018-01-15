Pakistan lodges strong protest with India over ceasefire violations

ISLAMABAD: Indian Deputy High Commissioner J.P. Singh was summoned to Foreign Office in Islamabad on Monday to lodge strong protest over Indian ceasefire violations that resulted in martyrdom of four Pakistan Army soldiers at Jandrot-Kotli Sector along the Line of Control.

In a statement, Foreign Office Spokesperson Dr. Muhammad Faisal said ceasefire violations by India are a threat to regional peace and security and may lead to a strategic miscalculation.

He said despite calls for restraint, India continues to indulge in ceasefire violations.

The Spokesperson said deliberate targeting of civilian populated areas and troops carrying out maintenance activities is indeed deplorable and contrary to human dignity, international human rights and humanitarian laws.

He urged the Indian side to respect the 2003 ceasefire arrangement, investigate this and other such incidents, and spirit and maintain peace on the LoC and the Working Boundary.—Radio Pakistan