Pakistan, Iran agree on sustainable border security

Pakistan and Iran have stressed the need for safeguarding sustainable security at the borders, joint actions in fighting narcotics transit, human and weapon trafficking between the two countries.

The understanding came at meeting between Pakistan’s National Security Advisor Nasser Khan Janjua and Secretary of Iran’s Supreme National Security Council Ali Shamkhani in Tehran.

Speaking on the occasion, Nasir Khan Janjua said that Muslims need to be alert against foreign conspiracies designed to increase the fray between them.

He said Pakistan will continue its economic and security cooperation with Iran.

Criticizing the US new national security strategy, Ali Shamkhani said the double-standard of the US against Muslim countries; he said his country will not let any country influence Tehran-Islamabad ties