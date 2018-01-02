Pakistan, India exchange list of nuclear installations

—Photo by AFP

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan and India have exchanged the lists of their nuclear installations and facilities in accordance with their Agreement on Prohibition of Attacks against Nuclear Installations and Facilities.

Under the accord signed in December 1988, the list of nuclear installations and facilities in Pakistan was officially handed over to a representative of the Indian High Commission at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

Indian Ministry of External Affairs in New Delhi also handed over the list of Indian Nuclear installations and facilities to a representative of the Pakistan High Commission.—Radio Pakistan