Pakistan condemns terrorist attack in Kabul

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan on Sunday strongly condemned a brutal terrorist attack at a hotel in Kabul on Saturday evening.

Foreign Office Spokesperson Dr Mohammed Faisal in a statement expressed deep grief and sorrow at the loss of precious human lives and the injuring of many others in the terrorist act.

He said the government and the people of Pakistan express solidarity with the government and people of Afghanistan over this dastardly terrorist attack.

The spokesperson reiterated strong condemnation of terrorism in all its forms and manifestations.

He said cooperation among the states is important for effectively combating and eliminating the scourge of terrorism.— Radio Pakistan