Pakistan committed to fight terrorism, extremism: PM

—Photo by The Nation

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi has reiterated Pakistan’s commitment for the promotion of peace and stability in the region.

Talking to Japanese Foreign Minister Taro Kono in Islamabad on Thursday, he said that aggressive escalatory tactics being used by India will not help the prospects of peace and stability in South Asia.

He said that India is committing blatant human rights violations against the innocent Kashmiri civilians in the Indian Occupied Kashmir.

Welcoming the Japanese Foreign Minister and his delegation to Pakistan, the Prime Minister said that Pakistan attaches great importance to its relations with Japan and is keen to enhance cooperation in all areas.

He stressed on further strengthening cooperation in the areas of trade, investment, infrastructure development and human resources development.

Shahid Khaqan Abbasi expressed satisfaction over the renewed Japanese investors’ interest in Pakistan, and said that there are enormous opportunities available in Pakistan in the wake of sustained economic turn around and improved security environment.

He also welcomed Japanese Prime Minister’s statement on Tokyo’s readiness to work with other countries in developing infrastructure projects and in availing business opportunities across Asia.

Prime Minister Abbasi underscored Pakistan’s continued commitment to fight terrorism and extremism.

Speaking on the occasion, Foreign Minister Kono said that Japan will continue to work with Pakistan for further strengthening bilateral relations.

He said that Japan acknowledges the immense sacrifices made by Pakistan to root out terrorism and extremism from the region.