Pakistan, China vow to support Afghan peace efforts

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan and China have pledged to support constructive efforts for peace and stability in Afghanistan.

The resolve was expressed at a meeting between National Security Adviser Nasser Janjua and Chinese Ambassador Yao Jing in Islamabad on Monday.

The Adviser apprised the Ambassador of Pakistan’s efforts to forge cooperative relations with all its neighbors based on mutual respect and peaceful coexistence.

Terming China-Pakistan Economic Corridor as key to regional prosperity, Nasser Janjua said there is a greater national consensus on CPEC and every Pakistani is committed to this project.

The Chinese Ambassador said his country is willing to move forward for mutual prosperity.

He said the building of economic corridor is conducive for promoting connectivity and shared prosperity of the entire region.