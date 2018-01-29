Pakistan, China sign series of agreements to enhance collaboration

GAWADAR: Pakistan and China signed five Agreements and a MoU in Gwadar on Monday for strengthening collaboration between Gwadar and the Chinese port cities.

Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi witnessed the ceremony, as representatives of Pakistan and China inked the documents, following the inauguration of Gwadar Free Zone.

The agreements declared Pakistan’s Gwadar and China’s Tianjin as sister ports, and Gwadar and Piung as sister cities.

Another agreement was signed for close cooperation among Pakistan State Oil, GITL and Gwadar.

The Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan and China’s Free Trade Zone Company signed an Agreement for cooperation in their respective field.

Another Agreement was signed between Gwadar and HATA Trade City.

The MoU on Gwadar Poverty Alleviation Initiative was inked between Gwadar district government and China Overseas Ports Holding Company.—Radio Pakistan