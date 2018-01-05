Pakistan, China decide to enhance cooperation in oil, gas & power sectors

—Photo by Reuters

Islamabad: Pakistan and China have decided to strengthen cooperation in oil and gas and power sectors under the Long Term Plan of China-Pakistan Economic Corridor projects.

Under the Plan, both countries will also focus on promoting the construction of major projects of thermal power, hydropower, coal gasification and renewable power generation, and supporting power transmission networks.

Pakistan and China have also agreed to collaborate in research on the integrated vision.

The proposal is also under consideration to establish oil refineries and storages along the CPEC route.

The document said that it was agreed by both the countries to utilize Pakistan’s own coal for power plant and developing technologies for surface coal gasification, expansion and augmentation of coal mining sector.