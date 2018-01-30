Pakistan can only progress by improving national economy: PM

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi has said that the country can only progress if it improves its economy by creating employment opportunities.

He was talking to a delegation of students of Gift University Gujranwala in Islamabad which called on him in Islamabad today.

The Prime Minister said the country can only progress if it enhances capacity of its people and added no nation can progress till its youth gain higher education.

Shahid Khaqan Abbasi responded to questions of the students regarding the parliamentary system and government mechanism. He said many governance systems have been tested in Pakistan, but only the parliamentary system has proved successful in the country.

The Prime Minister said development work depends on revenue generation, however he regretted that only eight percent of the country’s total population pays tax.

To a question, Shahid Khaqan Abbasi said the students need to study all the subjects included in the curriculum, so that they gain knowledge about all areas.