Pak-US need to bridge gap to achieve targets together: FO

ISLAMABAD: Spokesperson to Foreign Office (FO), Dr Muhammad Faisal has underlined the need for bridging gap between Pakistan and United States to achieve targets together.

Seeking common solution for reducing the gap emerged after the US President Donald Trump tweet, would be

imperative for both the countries to move forward, he said while talking to a news channel.

China, Turkey and other countries had also given statement in favour of Pakistan for playing role in war against terrorism, he added.

Pakistan held good relations with these countries, he said.

Commenting on the matter of Indian spy K.Jadhav, he said that K.Jadhav had confessed his crime and involvement in the subversive and terrorist incidents.

Many other people who had links with Indian espionage, also arrested, he added.

“We have highlighted this issue at all available international forum, ” he said.

To a question regarding repatriation of Afghan refugees, he said that International community including US should play role in repatriation of refugees from Pakistan.

He said that terrorist activities were being carried out from Afghan soil and that the elements are still involved in creating unrest here, he added.—APP