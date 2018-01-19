Pak-US cooperation in war against terrorism continuing: PM

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi says Pak-US cooperation on war against terror is continuing.

In an interview with a private TV channel tonight, he said Pakistan’s stance regarding its relations with US is very clear and we conveyed it to America at different levels.

The prime minister said Washington should evolve its policy based on facts.

He said Pakistan is engaged in the war against terrorism and this is the biggest war against terrorism.

The prime minister said Pakistan wants peace in Afghanistan and Afghan issue should be resolved through dialogue as there is no any military solution to this issue. He said Pakistan will facilitate the reconciliation process.