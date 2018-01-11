Pak Navy to ensure defense of maritime frontiers: Naval Chief

KARACHI: Chief of the Naval Staff, Admiral Zafar Mahmood Abbasi has expressed satisfaction over Operational Readiness, Developmental Plans and security aspects of Gwadar Port and related Maritime Components of CPEC Project.

Chairing Command and Staff Conference of Pakistan Navy, he reiterated Pakistan Navy’s unflinching resolve to ensure seaward defence of vital maritime infrastructure and protection of the maritime interests of Pakistan against all threats and challenges at all cost.

Chief of the Naval Staff said that this project is a manifestation of Pakistan Navy’s road map towards indigenization, and it will enhance combat potential of PN Fleet manifold.

During the conference, matters related to operational preparedness, developmental plans of Pakistan Navy, prevailing security situation and training and welfare of troops were reviewed.