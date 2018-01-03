Pak Navy successfully test fires Naval cruise missile Harba

—File Photo

KARACHI: Pakistan Navy successfully test fired Naval cruise missile Harba on Wednesday.

According to Pakistan Navy, the missile is capable of hitting its target from surface to surface and ground assault.

The missile successfully hit the target.

Pakistan Navy’s missile craft PNS Himmat fired the indigenously made Harba Cruise missile.

This weapon is a reflection of Pakistan Navy’s firepower capability.

Naval Chief Admiral Zafar Mahmood Abbasi witnessed the test launch.

Speaking on the occasion, he said Pakistan Navy will ensure defense of the country’s shores and interests at all costs. He stressed the need for further promoting the country’s defense capabilities and decreasing reliance on foreign countries.

The Naval Chief expressed complete satisfaction over the operational preparedness of the naval fleet.—Radio Pakistan