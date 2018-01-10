Pak-Egypt Military Cooperation Committee exchange views of regional stability, mutual interest

ISLAMABAD: The 11th Round of Pakistan-Egypt Military Cooperation Committee (MCC) meeting held in Cairo, Egypt last day which exchanged views on regional stability and held open, candid discussion on bilateral issues of mutual interest.

Lt Gen (Retd) Zamir-ul-Hasan Shah, Secretary Defence led Pakistan delegation while Egyptian delegation was led by Major General Moaty Ahmed Iraqy, Assistant Chief of Operation Authority of Egyptian Armed Forces.

The Military Cooperation Committee (MCC) has two sub-working groups dealing with the issues relating to equipment and training/exercises respectively, said a message received here on Wednesday.

Pakistan’s achievements in successfully countering menace of terrorism and the expertise held by Armed Forces of Pakistan in CT domain were also deliberated.

The two sides reviewed the present status of bilateral defence cooperation and also explored new avenues to further strengthen cooperation in the fields of defence production, military training and exercises.

Lt Gen (Retd) Zamir-ul-Hasan Shah, Secretary Defence also called on Assistant Minister for Defence, Maj Gen Mohamed El Keshky, State Minister for Military Production, Mohammad Saad El Assar, and commander Air Defence Forces, Lt Gen Ali Fahmy Mohamed Ali Fahmy.

During the calls, issues relating to mutual interests were discussed between the two sides. He also visited Air Defence Headquarters and National Organization of Military Productions.

A salient feature of the 11th Pak-Egypt Military Cooperation Committee (MCC) meeting was the signing of MoU in the “Field of Defence” which will provide and overarching mechanism to promote bilateral collaboration in diverse fields.—APP