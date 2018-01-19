PAF equipped with modern weapon systems to thwart any threat: Air Chief

KARACHI: Air Chief Sohail Aman says Pakistan Air Force (PAF) is well equipped with modern weapon systems to thwart any external or internal threat.

He was addressing the passing out parade of Aero Apprentices held at PAF Base, Korangi Creek, in Karachi on Friday.

Air Chief said the coward acts of the enemies of Pakistan would not yield results and Pakistan will continue to prosper by the grace of Allah Almighty.

He further said that PAF has introduced unique theoretical and practical modes of training and it would go a long way to meet the maintenance requirements of vital PAF Assets”.

Air Chief urged the Aero Apprentices to fully devote their time and energies to their profession and work with resolute commitment to attain mastery in their respective trades.

A total of 782 Aero Apprentices including personnel from friendly countries and Pakistan Navy completed their technical training.