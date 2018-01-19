Paddington 2 has become the highest rated movie

Web Desk: Paddington 2 has become the highest-rated film in the history of movie review site, Rotten Tomatoes. Earlier Toy Story 2 had a record of 163 consecutive ‘fresh’ reviews, but Paddington 2 has surpassed it with a 100% score with 165 reviews counted.

The director of the movie Paul King quoted, “The Paddington films are a real labour of love. So many people pour their heart and souls into them for months or even tears, hand-crafting every last frame, and we are all incredibly grateful for the overwhelmingly positive response we have had so far. We hope it inspires people to go to the cinema to see for themselves if a talking animal film really can be any good, and whether Hugh Grant really can look devilishly handsome even while dressed as a nun,”

The movie received $155 million at the worldwide box office.

Source: Hindustantimesz