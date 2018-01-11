Packers to name Philbin offensive coordinator

Joe Philbin is returning to the Green Bay Packers as offensive coordinator.

Philbin, who was hired as the Miami Dolphins’ head coach to end his previous stint on head coach Mike McCarthy’s staff with the Packers, replaces Edgar Bennett but is not likely to call plays.

McCarthy reclaimed the play-calling responsibility in 2015 from Tom Clements.

Philbin worked as assistant head coach and offensive line coach of the Indianapolis Colts the past two seasons. He was an assistant coach in Green Bay from 2002-2011, including the coordinator role from 2007-11. The Packers won Super Bowl XLV with Philbin as coordinator.

Hired as a head coach in Miami in 2012, Philbin went 24-28 with the Dolphins before he was fired after a 1-3 start to the 2015 season.

Another former head coach, Mike Pettine, joined the Packers as defensive coordinator on Tuesday, replacing Dom Capers. Pettine coached the Cleveland Browns to a 10-22 record before being replaced by Hue Jackson. Pettine was a consultant for the Seattle Seahawks in 2017. –REUTERS