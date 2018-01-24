Nokia tests new smartphone with 5 cameras

Web Desk: Reportedly, Nokia jumped ahead and is developing and testing a new smartphone that will apparently come with Penta-lens (5-lens) rear camera.

A source claims that the Finnish company has already build a smartphone with five rear cameras and is currently testing the smartphone. It’s mass production is believed to start in the mid-2018.

According to the report, the smartphone will apparently feature a large circular housing on the rear with five cameras and two LEDs. Similar to the circular ring seen on the previous Lumia 1020 or grab a few design elements from the Nokia OZO VR camera.

