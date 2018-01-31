No tentative date for Rao Anwar’s arrest: AD Khawaja

ISLAMABAD: Inspector General of Police (IGP) AD Khawaja Wednesday said former Senior Superintendent of Police Rao Anwar was making calls through WhatsApp – a freeware and cross-platform instant messaging and voice over IP service – and police was trying to trace his location.

He said police had lack of technology to trace calls made through social networking application. Police had contacted Pakistan Telecommunication Authority to trace his WhatsApp calls location, he added.

Taking to reporters outside the Supreme Court, AD Khawaja said he could not give any certain date for apprehending Rao Anwar, who still remained at large after his arrest orders over extra-judicial killing of a 27-year-old Naqeebullah Mehsud in Karachi.

Naqeebullah Mehsud along with three others was killed by a police team led by him on January 13, in Shah Latif Town, Karachi.

Responding to a question about the police force abetting their suspended colleague, the Sindh police chief advised the reporters not to make such conjectures.

Khawaja said the police had registered a case and completed the legal requirements.

It is to mention here that a three-member bench of the apex court headed by Chief Justice Mian Saqib Nisar is hearing the suo moto notice on extra-judicial killing of Naqeebullah Mehsud.

The court has issued notices to interior secretary, Sindh IGP, Counter Terrorism Department Additional IG, Civil Aviation Authority DG and Advocate General Sindh.—APP