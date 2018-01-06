No organised terrorist sanctuaries in Pakistan: ISPR

—Photo by AFP

Director General of Inter-Services Public Relations Major General Asif Ghafoor has said that the suspension of the US assistance to Pakistan would impact bilateral security cooperation and regional peace efforts.

In an interview with Voice of America, he said the US decision will not deter our resolve to fight terrorism.

He said Pakistan never fought for money but for peace and Pakistan army has indiscriminately targeted terrorists, including Haqqanis.

DG ISPR said Pakistan has paid a heavy price both in blood and treasure.

He said there are no organised terrorist sanctuaries inside Pakistan and casting doubt on our will is not good to our common objective of moving towards enduring peace and stability.

He said Pakistan would continue its sincere efforts in the best interest of its people and for peace.