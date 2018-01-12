No more terrorist sanctuaries in Pakistan, says PM Abbasi

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi Friday said Pakistan had achieved remarkable success against terrorism and there existed no more “so-called sanctuaries” of terrorists on the soil.

Addressing the participants of National Security and War Course here at the National Defence University (NDU), Abbasi said the tide had turned against terrorists and their capacity to conduct activities had been immensely curtailed.

“The state was fully conscious of the challenges relating to national security as it was tackling both internal and external problems.”

He mentioned that Operation “Raddul Fasaad “against terrorists was underway to purge the society from sleeper cells and sympathizers of extremists.

He said there had been a paradigm shift not only from state-centric focus to societal security concerns, but also in the concept and understanding of national security.

He said the current security environment was increasingly fluid and was shaped by a dynamic mix of continuing and emerging challenges and opportunities.

Congratulating the course graduates, the prime minister called upon them to take steps in complimenting the national response against the threats faced by the country.