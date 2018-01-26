No account of Zainab’s alleged killer found: SBP Governor

KARACHI: Governor, State Bank of Pakistan (SBP), Tariq Bajwa on Friday categorically rejected the media reports that the accused of Zainab’s murder had bank accounts in local or foreign banks operating in Pakistan.

To a question from media, during his press conference on the monetary policy here at State Bank Building, he explained that Punjab government had requested the SBP to investigate into the media reports and CNIC number of accused Imran was sent to the bank on Thursday for this purpose.

The SBP, being the Central Bank, carried a detailed enquiry with the help of all Pakistani Commercial Banks and foreign banks functioning in Pakistan but no account in the name of Imran was found.

‘Only account in his name is, a mobile account with balance of Rs.130,’ he said, adding the findings had been communicated to the Punjab government.—APP