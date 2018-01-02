Newly-wed Virat-Anushka’s selfies, video hit the social media

Web Desk: Newly-wed Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma are spending some quality time together in Cape Town where the Indian cricketer would play against South Africa.

The couple shared their adorable pictures on Instagram to their fans as a special gift on New Year. They captioned their picture, “Wishing you all a very happy, healthy and prosperous new year! Love and light to all”

Here are some more pictures of the love birds, which revealed that what the couple doing in Cape Town.

Source: Indianexpress