New research claims vitamin C expands tuberculosis impact

Washington: Study in mice and in tissue culture recommend that giving vitamin C with tuberculosis medications could lessen the bizarrely lengthy time-frame it takes these medications to kill this pathogen. In the examination, the agents treated Mycobacterium tuberculosis-infected mice with hostile to tuberculosis medications or vitamin C alone, or the medications and vitamin C together. They gauged M. tuberculosis (Mtb) organ troubles at four and six months post treatment.

Vitamin C had no action independent from anyone else, however in two autonomous tests, the blend of vitamin C with the main line TB medications, isoniazid and rifampicin, diminished the organ loads speedier than the two medications without vitamin C, said first creator Catherine J. Vilcheze, Ph.D. Teacher, Department of Microbiology and Immunology, Albert Einstein College of Medicine, Bronx, NY. Analyses in contaminated tissue cultures showed comparative outcomes, shortening the opportunity to disinfection of the tissue culture by seven days.

Source: Deccanchronicle