National Assembly to complete its term: PM

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi says National Assembly will complete its term and the Leader of the House and the Leader of the Opposition will decide the Caretaker Prime Minister through consultation.

He was talking to the executive committee of Parliamentary Reporters Association in Islamabad on Monday.

The Prime Minister said PML-N needs no national reconciliation order as the incumbent government is ruling the country fairly and transparently.

To a question, he said he neither believes in conspiracies nor any conspiracy is being hatched against him.

Shahid Khaqan Abbasi said the record development projects executed by the incumbent government are luring foreign investors to invest in Pakistan.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi has said that ensuring long term energy security of country necessitates enhancement of indigenous exploration and production of petroleum products.

This he said during a briefing by Pakistan Petroleum Exploration and Production Companies Association.

He said the present government’s bold and visionary decisions have created a conducive investment environment that is attracting and encouraging local as well as foreign investors to explore business opportunities in the country.