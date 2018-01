KARACHI: House hold of Naqeebullah Mehsood have left for Karachi to file a case against SSP Malir Rao Anwar, Aaj News reported.

According to reports, on Monday, members Naqeeb family arrived Tank from Waziristan, from there Levies escorted and handed the charge to Police.

The probe committee formed to investigate the extra judicial and unjust killing of Naqeeb asked the family to register a case against suspended SSP.