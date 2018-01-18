Nana Patekar had an affair with this actress

Web Desk: Nana Patekar is known for his best acting skills, he gave a number of momentous performances during the 90’s era.

In the year 1996, he fell in love with bollywood actress Manisha Koirala during the shooting for movie Agni Sakshi. Meanwhile, Manisha’s relationship was ended up with actor Vivek Mushran then she also fell in love with Nana. Their love affair had spread like fire.

Manisha’s neighbor also claimed that they had seen Nana many times leaving her house early in the morning. But Nana retorted, “She often visited my mother and son and they received her with affection.”

Unfortunately, Nana and Manisha both were bad tempered and were found fighting on many occasions. Nana became highly possessive towards Manisha and made objections on her revealing clothes or being intimate with her co-stars.

The main problem with their relationship was when manisha herself spotted Nana and Ayesha Jhulka in a closed room. Then she decided to move on.

After the break up, Nana said about Manisha, “She is the most sensitive actress around. She is like a kasturi Hiran, she still needs to realize that she doesn’t need to keep pace with anyone. She has it all and that’s more than enough. I can barely hold back the tears when I see what she’s doing to herself. Maybe I don’t have anything to say about her today! A break-up is a very difficult phase. You have to experience it to know the pain. I can’t describe the pain I went through. Please, lets not talk about this. I miss Manisha!”

Later, Manisha got married to Nepali businessman, Samrat Dahal in 2010, but then got divorced just in two years, while Nana and Ayesha started living together and made their relationship publicly.

Nana and Manisha was in strong love but they were separated due to bad circumstances. Hopefully, they are happy in their respective lives.

Source: Bollywoodshaadis