NAB withdraws case from IHC against Maryam

ISLAMABAD: The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Monday withdrew its plea from Islamabad High Court (IHC) against Maryam Nawaz and her husband Captain (Retd) Muhammd Safdar related to the calibri font.

A divisional bench of IHC comprising of Justice Athar Minallah and Justice Mian Gul Hassan Aurengzaib accepted the request of NAB prosecutor to withdraw case against Maryam and Safdar.

NAB prosecutor Sardar Muzafar, Imran Shafiq and Afzal Qureshi appeared before the bench.

During the course of proceeding, the NAB prosecutors adopted the stance that the department wanted to file a supplementary reference against the accused regarding preparing alleged fake documents using calibri font.

They requested the bench that the NAB did not want to proceed this case against daughter of former prime minister and her husband in IHC.

The bench accepted the request of NAB and disposed off the petition.

It may be mentioned here that earlier, the NAB had challenged the decision of accountability court for removing section A3 from charges related to the submission of fake documents.—APP