NAB orders probe against ports minister, reviews Panama cases investigation

KARACHI: National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Chairman Justice Javed Iqbal has ordered inquiry against Federal Minister for Ports and Shipping Kamran Michael, and Prime Minister Youth Business Programme for alleged misuse of authority, and irregularities.

He also ordered scrutiny of complaint against former chairman Railways Arif Azeem, alleged corruption in NTS, Paragon City Lahore, Eden Housing and Developers, Lahore and Rawalpindi Railways Employees Housing Society and directed the concern to take the investigations to their logical conclusion.

These directives were issued at a high level meeting at NAB headquarters in Islamabad to review overall progress in inquiries and investigations being conducted on the directions of the chairman after taking charge of the coveted office on October 11, 2017.

The NAB chairman since taking charge had authorised a total of 43 cases for onward prosecution in various NAB courts. The total approved cases include scrutiny of 22 cases, inquiry in 17 cases and authorized investigations in four cases.

The chairman expressed dissatisfaction on the overall progress in 22 cases approved by him for filing in NAB courts. He directed to take the cases to logical conclusion to inquiry, investigation and scrutiny of various complaints within the stipulated period.

Cases would not be prolonged now as majority of countrymen have pinned hopes on NAB. He said now onwards the slogan ‘Accountability for All’ would be strictly adhered to as the merit based, transparent accountability would be visible to all and sundry. NAB does not believe on revenge and does not have any affiliation with an political party or any individual.

He directed NAB officers to perform their duties on merit and investigate case as per law of the land. He reviewed the progress in investigations in 435 companies established by Pakistanis in Panama and British Virigin Island, including 15 companis owned by Zulfikar Bukhari, 34 offshore companies owned by Senator Usman Saifullah and fimily, 4 offshore companies of Aleem Khan in United Kingdom and companies established by Chaudhry Moonis Elahi and others.

The NAB chairman expressed his indignation over slow progress by Federal Bureau of Revenue (FBR), Security and Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP), State Bank of Pakistan and National Database and Registration Authority (NADRA) on providing record to NAB and directed them to expedite providing record of 435 offshore companies owned by various Pakistanis and complete the investigations as soon as possible. Chairman took notice of not providing record of Multan Metro Project and 56 Public Limited Companies established by Punjab government.

Chairman took notice of non provision of record of four companies out of a total of 56 companies. The record of four companies including clean water and Punjab Power Company have not yet been provided by DG Anti Corruption, Punjab despite possessing the record. The chairman directed chief secretary to provide the required record so that investigations against 56 Public Limited Companies should be completed. The working of any company should not be stopped due to NAB inquiry.

He said NAB receives from 80 to 90 percent complaint in irregularities in various private housing societies. He expressed his indignation that sufficient progress has not been made to provide remedy to poor people whose life savings have been looted by some housing societies.

Chairman said he will himself review progress on the investigations by the relevant DGs over private housing societies fraud. Taking notice of the shifting of government cardiac treatment machinery worth million of rupees by Dr Ajmal Hassan to his private clinic for personal use. Chairman NAB directed the concerned to conduct inquiry for fixing the responsibility of corruption and misuse of authority. He directed to inform Chief Secretary Punjab to take back official machinery from corrupt doctor. The chairman reviewed the progress in cases of former minister for Railways Haji Zafar Leghari, Secretary Health Sindh, Dr Fazalullah Pechhu,former IG Sindh

Ghulam Haider Jamali, Former DG Water Management, Agha Zafarullah Durrani,MNA Captain (Retd) Safdar, Baluchistan Minsiter Muhammad Khan Shahwani, DG Monitoring Karachi Imdad Memon, former MNA Syed Nasir Ali Shah, former minsiters Baluchistan, Jaffar Khan Mandokhel, Obaidullah Jan Babat, Former IG Baluchistan Dr Mujeebur Rehman, former special assistant Sindh CM Zilah Mil, former MPAs Ahmed Hussein Dahar, Jawad Kamran Khar, Sardar Ali Dareshik, Student Learning Programme Muzaffargarh, officers of Ministry of National Health Services and Regulations. The chairman NAB expressed his indignation over slow progress on the abovementioned cases and directed to complete inquiries within stipulated period.

The chairman also reviewed progressed in cases including officers of PIA, KDA, Officers Housing Society of KPT, Abdullah Yousaf and directed to complete the investigations, inquiries within stipulated period. —PPI