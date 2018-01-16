NAB court resumes hearing of references against Sharif, family

Accountability Court in Islamabad is hearing the NAB references against former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif and his family members.

Judge Muhammad Bashir is hearing the references. Former Prime Minister Mian Muhammad Nawaz Sharif and Marriyum Nawaz appeared before the court on Tuesday.

Prosecution witnesses are recording their statements.

Talking to newsmen outside the accountability court in Islamabad on Tuesday, the former Prime Minister Mohammad Nawaz Sharif said decision of some parties to launch movement against the Government a few months ahead of the general elections is beyond the imagination of the people.

He said these parties should wait for some time and allow the people to make a decision in the elections.

The former Prime Minister said he cannot understand on what basis the references were framed against him.