NA condemns PTI Chief’s derogatory remarks against Parliament

ISLAMABAD: The National Assembly Thursday passed a resolution denouncing in strongest terms the insulting language used by PTI Chairman Imran Khan and Chief of Awami Muslim League Sheikh Rashid Ahmad about parliament in yesterday’s public gathering in Lahore.

The resolution moved by Minister for Education Baligur Rehman said the two leaders who are members of the parliament through their derogatory language tried to hurt the sanctity of the constitutional and sacred institution.

It said that the parliament is the representative institution of two hundred million proud people of Pakistan.

In fact by using the abusive language, the two leaders tried to insult the people of the country which is condemnable.