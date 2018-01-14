MQM leader Dr Hassan Zafar Arif’s body found in Karachi

KARACHI: Dead body of Muttahida Qaumi Movement (London) deputy convener Dr Hassan Zafar Arif has been found from Ibrahim Haidri area of Karachi on Sunday morning, AajNews reported.

The dead body was shifted to Jinnah Hospital for postmortem.

According to the SHO Ibrahim Haidri police station, he was found dead in the rear seat of his car.

According to the sources Hassan Zafar Arif was missing since last night.

Director of Jinnah Hospital, Dr Seemi Jamali said that he had already been died when he was brought to the hospital. There were no sign of torture or bullet wounds found on his body, siad Dr Seemi Jamali.

Further details and cause of death will be ascertained after the autopsy is carried out, she added.

Dr Hassan Zafar Arif had just joined MQM a few months ago and was nominated as the deputy convener of interim Raabta Committee of MQM. The first press conference of MQM-London was held under his leadership.

On 22 October 2016, he was arrested by rangers from outside Karach press club, where he had called a press conference.

Dr Hassan Zafar Arif was 70 years old and was associate professor at the University of Karachi.