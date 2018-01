Web Desk: Indian Manushi Chhilar who won the Miss World 2017 title, is now rumoured to be launched by Karan Johar’s upcoming movie sequel Student of the Year 2, opposite to Tiger Shroff.

Karan Johar recently met Manuchi at the Filmfare Glamour and Style Award, he was impressed by her confidence and has since then been keen on launching her in one of his movies.

It is also a report that Salman Khan wants to launch her in one of his own production.

Source: Pinkvilla