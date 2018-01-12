Man files for divorce for this hilarious reason

Web Desk: Taiwanese man files a divorce because his wife reluctance to take shower is preventing them from starting a family.

He claimed that he had suffered mental torture for bad personal hygiene. He also said that her wife did not brush her teeth or wash her hair regularly as well.

He added that after our wedding, her personal hygiene gradually grew worse to the point that a decade later, bathing was just a once in a year and it would take her six hours.

He also alleged that his wife forced him to remain unemployed and rely on his mother-in-law for their living expenses.

In 2015, the man decided to move out of the house and found a job, he didn’t even discuss it with his wife. When she came to know about his job, she asked him to leave the job, but he denied and filed for divorce.

Source: Deccanchronicle