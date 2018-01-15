Major foreign weekly predicts PML-N victory in 2018 elections

Pakistan Muslim League (Nawaz) is heading to secure another five years term after the general elections due to be held in 2018.

This has been stated in a report published in a leading London- based weekly magazine, “The Economist.”

The report said that PML-N will win the elections as it was buoyed by infrastructure investments and fairly smooth economic trajectory.

According to the report, country’s GDP growth is five point five percent, and inflation is three point eight percent.

The report further said that Pakistan Peoples Party and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf will remain ineffective in the next general elections. —RadioPakistan